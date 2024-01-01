Featured scholarship
Carnahan-Jackson Scholarship
Applicant must be an incoming freshman or transfer student who demonstrates academic promise with preference given to qualified students from the Jamestown, NY area. Applicants who have a minimum unweighted high school GPA of 3.7, a minimum 1250 SAT score (28 ACT score), or a transfer GPA of 3.5 are eligible to apply.
Amount$4,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 3.5
Sponsor
State University of New York at Fredonia
Contact information
|Office
|Fredonia, NY
|Phone
|(716) 673-3253
|Website
|http://www.fredonia.edu/finaid/scholarships.asp
|financial.aid@fredonia.edu