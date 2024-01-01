Featured Easy apply

Carver Scholarship

Applicant must be currently enrolled as a sophomore at a participating four-year institution or one of Iowa's community colleges. Applicant must have a minimum 2.8 GPA and be a graduate of an Iowa high school or resident of Iowa for five consecutive years prior to application who has overcome some personal obstacle to have come this far in a college career (physical, financial, emotional, etc.). Financial need is required.

