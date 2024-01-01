Featured scholarship
Carver Scholarship
Applicant must be currently enrolled as a sophomore at a participating four-year institution or one of Iowa's community colleges. Applicant must have a minimum 2.8 GPA and be a graduate of an Iowa high school or resident of Iowa for five consecutive years prior to application who has overcome some personal obstacle to have come this far in a college career (physical, financial, emotional, etc.). Financial need is required.
Amount$5,200.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of Northern Iowa
Contact information
|Office
|Financial Aid Office, Cedar Falls, IA
|Phone
|(319) 273-2700
|Website
|http://www.carvertrust.org
|evelyn.waack@uni.edu