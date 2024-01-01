Featured scholarship
CCNMA Scholarship
Applicant must be of Latino descent and be a California resident or be attending school in California. Essay, reference letters, transcripts, and samples of work required to be submitted. Selection is based upon commitment to a career in journalism, financial need, scholastic achievement, and community awareness.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California
Contact information
|Office
|CCNMA Scholarships, Los Angeles, CA
|Phone
|(213) 821-0075
|Website
|http://ccnma.org/scholarships-and-awards/scholarships/scholarship-application/
|ccnmainfo@ccnma.org