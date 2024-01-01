Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Charles E. Peterson Fellowship
Applicant must hold a terminal degree and possess a distinguished record of accomplishment. Research is not subject to geographical restrictions, although preference is given to Delaware Valley topics. Award applications should be submitted in the form of a single-page leter setting forth a brief statement of the project, with attached budget, schedule for completion, and professional resume. Two letters of reference should be requested by the applicant and submitted directly to the committee.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Athenaeum of Philadelphia
Contact information
|Office
|Philadelphia, PA
|Phone
|(215) 925-2688
|Website
|http://www.philaathenaeum.org/peterson.html
|laverty@athenaonline.org