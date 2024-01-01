Featured scholarship
Charles & Lucille King Family Foundation Scholarship
Applicant must be a full-time film or television major who is about to enter their junior or senior year in a degree-granting program at a four-year college or university in the United States.
Amount$7,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Charles & Lucille King Family Foundation, Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|c/o Charles Brucia & Co., New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 682-2913
|Website
|http://www.kingfoundation.org/eligibility.html
|kingscholarships@aol.com