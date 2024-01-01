Featured scholarship
Child of Veteran Award
Applicants must be children of veterans who are deceased, disabled, or missing in action, as a result of service in the Armed Forces of the United States during World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam Era, or the Persian Gulf War, or who were classified as prisoners of war during such service.
Amount$450.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Albany College of Pharmacy of Union University
Contact information
|Office
|Federal Building, Syracuse, NY
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.acp.edu/scholarships-and-grants/
|admissions@acp.edu