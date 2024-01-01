Featured scholarship
Children of Veterans Tuition Grant
Applicant must be a child older than 16 and less than 26 years of age who is the natural or adopted child of a Michigan veteran. The veteran must have been a legal resident of Michigan immediately before entering the military service and must not later have resided outside of Michigan for more than two years, or the veteran must have established legal residency in Michigan after entering the military service.
Amount$2,800.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Michigan Department of Treasury
Contact information
|Office
|MI
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid/0,4636,7-128-60969_61016-274566--,00.html
|ssg@michigan.gov