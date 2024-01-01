Featured scholarship
Clarence and Janet Lesser Scholarship
Applicant must exhibit high interest and achievement in major area. Selection is based upon talent and academic promise.
Amount$3,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Contact information
|Office
|840 Wood Street, Clarion, PA
|Phone
|(814) 226-2315
|Website
|http://www.clarion.edu/36698
