Community Action Grant

Applicant must be a woman and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Proposed activity must have direct community or public impact and relate to education and equity for women and girls. Applicant may apply for one grant only. One-year grants ($2,000-$7000 over one year) provide seed money for new projects. Two year grants (5,000-10,000 over two years) provide start-up funds for longer-term programs that address the particular needs of the community and develop girls' sense of efficacy through leadership or advocacy opportunities.

