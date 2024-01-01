Featured scholarship
Dakota Pequeno Memorial Scholarship
Applicant must be a high school senior or high school graduate between the ages of 17 and 21 who is a Michigan resident and has been diagnosed with epilepsy/seizure disorder. Proof of acceptance to a post-secondary academic or vocational program, completed application with two letters of recommendation (one must be from an educator), and a short essay regarding epilepsy are required to be submitted.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan
Contact information
|Office
|20300 Civic Center Drive, Suite 250, Southfield, MI
|Phone
|248 351-7979, option 1, extension 217
|Website
|http://www.epilepsymichigan.org/page.php?id=229
|bromines@epilepsymichigan.org