Daniels Opportunity Scholarship
Applicant must be a full-time student with junior or senior status. Financial aid, academic capability or potential as evidenced in the admissions application, and the ability to meet one or more of the following criteria are required: age 25 years or older, be a GED recipient, be a foster care youth, or returning military personnel.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: up to 25.0
- GPA:
Sponsor
Naropa University
Contact information
|Office
|2130 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
|Phone
|(303) 546-3534
|Website
|http://www.naropa.edu/costs-aid/aid/scholarships/index.php
|finaid@naropa.edu