Davis Putter Scholarship
Applicant must be living in the United States and be planning to enroll in an accredited college in the United States. Fund provides grants to students actively working for peace and justice.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Davis Putter Scholarship Fund
Contact information
|Office
|Post Office Box 7307, New York, NY
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.davisputter.org/apply-for-scholarships/
|davisputter@davisputter.org