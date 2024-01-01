Featured scholarship
DEED Funding Opportunities
Applicant must have been accepted to or currently enrolled in a full-time vocational school or accredited college/university (includes high school seniors through graduate students). Applicant must intend to or is currently major in a field that could lead to a career in the public power industry. Applicant must be sponsored by a DEED member utility, Technical Design Project (TDP) applicants will be assigned to a sponsor. Application and official transcript required. Maximum of 10 awards granted for Research and Internship, 10 awards for Educational Scholars, and at least one award for Technical Design Projects.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Demonstration of Energy & Efficiency Developments (DEED)
Contact information
|Office
|1875 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC
|Phone
|(202) 467-2960
|Website
|https://www.publicpower.org/deed-funding-students
|deed@publicpower.org