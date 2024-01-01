Featured Easy apply

DEED Funding Opportunities

Applicant must have been accepted to or currently enrolled in a full-time vocational school or accredited college/university (includes high school seniors through graduate students). Applicant must intend to or is currently major in a field that could lead to a career in the public power industry. Applicant must be sponsored by a DEED member utility, Technical Design Project (TDP) applicants will be assigned to a sponsor. Application and official transcript required. Maximum of 10 awards granted for Research and Internship, 10 awards for Educational Scholars, and at least one award for Technical Design Projects.

Amount $5,000.00

