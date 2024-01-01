Featured Easy apply

Dr. Charles H. Hudson Award for Cardiopulmonary Public Health

Applicant must submit a typed letter of 1,000 words or less that answers each of the following questions as appropriate for the nominee. How has the nominee promoted cardiopulmonary health and wellness? Outline and describe major activities, events, research, or public policy the nominee has affected. Describe how public cardiopulmonary health and awareness have been influenced through the efforts of the nominee. Why is the nominee a role model for others in terms of public health? How has the nominee promoted the objectives relative to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Please include any supporting documentation and, in the case of an individual, a curriculum vitae, if available. Applicants may include individuals, groups, or organizations whose primary effort has promoted cardiopulmonary health and wellness. Award includes a plaque, coach airfare, one night lodging, and registration for the AARC Congress.

