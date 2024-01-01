Featured scholarship
Eastern Orthodox Committee on Scouting Scholarship
Applicant must be enrolled as a senior in an accredited United States high school and be a registered active member of a Boy or Girl Scout unit, applicant must have earned the Eagle Scout or Gold Awards. Applicant must be an active member of an Eastern Orthodox Church and have earned the Alpha Omega Religious Scout Award. Four letters of recommendation with application (one from leaders of each of the following groups: religious institution, school, community leader, and head of Scouting unit) required to be submitted.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Eligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Eastern Orthodox Committee on Scouting
Contact information
|Office
|862 Guy Lombardo Avenue, Freeport, NY
|Phone
|(516) 868-4050
|Website
|http://eocs.org/religious-awards/scholarship
