Eight & Forty Lung & Respiratory Disease Nursing Scholarship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, a registered nurse, and be studying in a nursing program with an emphasis on lung and respiratory disease.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Eight & Forty Scholarship Program
Contact information
|Office
|Indianapolis, IN
|Phone
|(317) 630-1323
|Website
|http://www.legion.org/scholarships/nurse
|-