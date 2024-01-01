Featured scholarship
Elaine Chapin Memorial Scholarship
Applicant must be afflicted with multiple sclerosis or have a parent/guardian afflicted with multiple sclerosis. Selection is based upon financial need, academic standing, and the impact with which multiple sclerosis has affected their lives. Applicant must plan to enroll or already be enrolled in an undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational/technical school with a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester in course work leading to a degree, license, or certificate.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Elaine Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund
Contact information
|Office
|4367 Humber Circle, St. Louis, MO
|Phone
|(314) 225-7007
|Website
|http://www.elainememorial.com
|elainememorial@sbcglobal.neet