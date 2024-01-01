Featured Easy apply

Ellen H. Richards National Graduate Fellowship

Applicant must be a graduate student pursuing a degree in family and consumer sciences. Preference will be given to students who have accomplished the following: at the beginning of the academic year for which the fellowship would be granted, have completed at least one year of professional family and consumer sciences experience, serving in a professional role or in positions such as graduate/undergraduate assistant, trainee, or intern, be working on a research problem or be able to describe a potential research problem for their graduate work, or, be interested in making a contribution to the family and consumer sciences profession in the United States, or in international programs. Award looks to help support study and related experiences to prepare the recipient for administration and leadership roles.

Amount $3,500.00

