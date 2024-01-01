Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Ellen H. Richards National Graduate Fellowship
Applicant must be a graduate student pursuing a degree in family and consumer sciences. Preference will be given to students who have accomplished the following: at the beginning of the academic year for which the fellowship would be granted, have completed at least one year of professional family and consumer sciences experience, serving in a professional role or in positions such as graduate/undergraduate assistant, trainee, or intern, be working on a research problem or be able to describe a potential research problem for their graduate work, or, be interested in making a contribution to the family and consumer sciences profession in the United States, or in international programs. Award looks to help support study and related experiences to prepare the recipient for administration and leadership roles.
Amount$3,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS)
Contact information
|Office
|400 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
|Phone
|(703) 706-4600
|Website
|http://www.aafcs.org/Awards/index.asp
|staff@aafcs.org