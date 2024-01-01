Featured Easy apply

Emeritus Scholarship

Applicant must be a former University student who has been away from school for an extended period of time due to circumstances that did not allow completion of a degree. Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, a demonstrated desire to earn a university degree, and have need for financial assistance in order to pursue further education. Application form, transcript, a brief introduction of yourself, and two letters of recommendation are required.

