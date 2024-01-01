Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Evalee C. Schwarz Charitable Trust for Education
Applicant must demonstrate exceptional academic performance and financial need. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $4,000 or less and attend school in the state in which they reside. Applicant must also have an outstanding combination of standardized scores (ranking in the top 10% of scores nationally) and grades. Law students or pre-law students are not eligible to apply.
Amount$15,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Private Foundation Services, Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|c/o Private Foundation Services, Inc., Houston, TX
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.evaleeschwarztrust.org/
|pfs@privatefoundationservices.com