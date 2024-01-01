Featured Easy apply

Excellence in Extension Grant

Applicant may be an individual or part of a group that fits into one of the following categories: must be employed by Cooperative Extension with family and consumer sciences program responsibilities, or be part of an AAFCS community, committee, commission, council, affiliate, or unit whose proposal is an Extension program that reflects best practices in curriculum development, delivery methods, and learning outcomes. Grant provides seed money for programs designed to enhance the well being of families, to support the work of the Association, and to expand the Cooperative Extension program initiatives.

Amount $5,000.00

