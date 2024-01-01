Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Family Travel Forum Teen Travel Writing Scholarship
Applicants must be members of the MyFamilyTravels.com online community and be between the ages of 13 and 18. They must be in grades 8 through 12 and must be attending a U.S. or Canadian high school, U.S. or Canadian junior high school, U.S. home school or an American school located outside of the U.S. They must submit an essay about a significant travel experience that occurred within the past five years and that happened when the applicant was between the ages of 12 and 18. Selection is based on originality, quality of storytelling and grammar.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Family Travel Forum
Contact information
|Office
|891 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 665-6124
|Website
|https://myfamilytravels.com/Teen_travel_writing
|ftf@familytravelforum.com