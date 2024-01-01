Featured Easy apply

Family Travel Forum Teen Travel Writing Scholarship

Applicants must be members of the MyFamilyTravels.com online community and be between the ages of 13 and 18. They must be in grades 8 through 12 and must be attending a U.S. or Canadian high school, U.S. or Canadian junior high school, U.S. home school or an American school located outside of the U.S. They must submit an essay about a significant travel experience that occurred within the past five years and that happened when the applicant was between the ages of 12 and 18. Selection is based on originality, quality of storytelling and grammar.

