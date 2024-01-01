Featured scholarship
Federal Work-Study
Applicants must be undergraduate and graduate students. Applicant must have financial need and must have a high school diploma or a GED Certificate. Applicant must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a regular student working toward a degree or certificate in an eligible program. Applicant must meet satisfactory academic progress and must also be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
United States Department of Education
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 84, Washington, DC
|Phone
|(800) 433-3243
|Website
|http://www.studentaid.ed.gov
|studentaid@ed.gov