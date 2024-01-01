Featured Easy apply

Fellowship in Aerospace History (NASA)

Applicant must possess a doctorate degree in history or in a closely related field, or be enrolled as a student (having completed all coursework) in a doctoral degree-granting program.The fellowship term is for a period of at least six months, but not more than nine months, and should commence no later than November 15. Recipient will be expected to devote the term entirely to the proposed research project.

Amount $20,000.00

