Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Florida Engineering Foundation Scholarship
Applicant must have minimum 3.5 GPA and minimum 600 math and 500 verbal SAT scores and be enrolled at one of four ABET accredited institutions in Florida. Applicant must submit a transcript and recommendation letter.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Florida Engineering Society
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 750, Tallahassee, FL
|Phone
|(850) 224-7121
|Website
|http://www.fleng.org/scholarships.cfm
|shobbs@fleng.org