Forrest M. Bird, M.D., Ph.D., Sc.D. Lifetime Scientific Achievement Award
Nominations will be invited from the AARC Board of Medical Advisors, the Board of Directors of the American Association for Respiratory Care, the Trustees of the American Respiratory Care Foundation, National Board for Respiratory Care and the Committee on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. The nominating group is responsible for submitting the following: A complete and current biographical report on their nominee (curriculum vitae). Only one nominee (who is not a past recipient of the award) is allowed from each group, a statement, including data, which indicates the basis for the nomination, keeping the principle criterion of 'outstanding scientific contributions' in mind. They should illustrate the nominee's impact on respiratory care through the training of physicians and therapists, noting their accomplishments, and through publications and lectures, and a brief personal comment on their candidate's interests and activities outside of medicine (i.e. civic, family, hobby). Award includes a plaque, coach airfare, one night lodging, and registration for the AARC Congress.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Respiratory Care Foundation (ARCF)
Contact information
|Office
|9425 North MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 100, Irving, TX
|Phone
|(972) 243-2272
|Website
|http://www.arcfoundation.org/awards/achievement/bird.cfm
|info@arcfoundation.org