Foundation Academic Scholarship
Applicant must be a new full-time freshman student majoring in the math or science area and who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement. Applicant must have a 90% unweighted high school average and a minimum 1100 SAT score or higher (24 ACT score or higher).
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
State University of New York at Fredonia
Contact information
|Office
|Fredonia, NY
|Phone
|(716) 673-3253
|Website
|http://www.fredonia.edu/finaid/scholarships.asp
|financial.aid@fredonia.edu