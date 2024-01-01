Featured scholarship
Fountainhead Essay Contest
Applicants must be high school juniors or seniors who submit a 800-1,600 word essay which will be judged on both style and content with an emphasis on writing that is clear, articulate and logically organized. Winning essays must demonstrate an outstanding grasp of the philosophic and psychological meaning of The Fountainhead.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
The Ayn Rand Institute
Contact information
|Office
|2121 Alton Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA
|Phone
|(949) 222-6550 ext. 247
|Website
|https://www.aynrand.org/students/essay-contests#thefountainhead-1
|essays@aynrand.org