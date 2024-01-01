Featured scholarship
GBAA Aviation Scholarships
Applicant must be a Georgia high school graduate (or have a GED equivalent from an accredited Georgia school or Home School Program) who is enrolled as a full-time student or has been accepted as a full-time student into an accredited/FAA-approved college program pursuing an aviation-related certificate or undergraduate or graduate degree in the fields of flight technology, aviation maintenance technology, aviation operations, aviation management, or aeronautical engineering (applicants in other aviation disciplines will be considered). Completed application, 500-1,000 word essay, and one letter of recommendation from a school official or other advisor/mentor are required to be submitted. Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA required (both high school and college, if applicable).
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Georgia Business Aviation Association (GBAA)
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 43327, Atlanta, GA
|Phone
|(678) 320-1236
|Website
|http://www.gbaa.org/scholarships
|kristopher.parsons@aig.com