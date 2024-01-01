Featured Easy apply

General Youth Scholarship

Applicants must be high school seniors who are planning to begin classes at a four-year college or university in the fall. Students must be legal residents of the U.S. Students must also be one of the following: of Portuguese descent and have at least a 3.5 GPA, be currently taking Portuguese language classes with a minimum 3.0 GPA, or have attended the Luso-American Education Foundation Cultural Youth Summer Camp for at least two years and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

Amount $4,000.00 Apply Now

