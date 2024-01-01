Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
General Youth Scholarship
Applicants must be high school seniors who are planning to begin classes at a four-year college or university in the fall. Students must be legal residents of the U.S. Students must also be one of the following: of Portuguese descent and have at least a 3.5 GPA, be currently taking Portuguese language classes with a minimum 3.0 GPA, or have attended the Luso-American Education Foundation Cultural Youth Summer Camp for at least two years and have at least a 3.0 GPA.
Amount$4,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA:
Sponsor
Luso-American Education Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 2967, Dublin, CA
|Phone
|(925) 828-3883
|Website
|https://www.luso-american.org/education-foundation-forms
|odom@luso-american.org