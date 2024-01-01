Featured scholarship
GFP Company-Named Fellowship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who is pursuing or planning to pursue a doctoral degree under the guidance of an GRC-sponsored faculty member. Applicant must be performing research defined in an GRC-funded contract and be willing to provide a copy of his/her Ph.D. dissertation to the GRC.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
SRC Global Research Collaboration
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 12053, Research Triangle Park, NC
|Phone
|(919) 941-9400
|Website
|http://www.src.org/student-center/fellowship
|students@scr.org