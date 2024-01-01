Featured scholarship
Glenn/AFAR Breakthrough in Gerontology Awards
Applicant must be a full-time faculty member at the rank of Assistant Professor or higher with a strong record of independent publication beyond the postdoctoral level. The proposed research in the basic biology of aging must be conducted at any type of not-for-profit setting in the United States. Former AFAR Research Grant awardees may apply.
Amount$200,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Federation For Aging Research (AFAR)
Contact information
|Office
|55 West 39th Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 703-9977
|Website
|https://www.afar.org/research/funding/big/
|grants@afar.org