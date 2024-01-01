Featured scholarship
Goizueta Foundation Scholarship
Applicant must have a record of involvement in leadership and extracurricular activities. Financial need, personal statement, and scholarship essay are required. Preference will be given to Hispanic/Latina women who have excelled in academics, leadership, character and personal achievement and who also demonstrate ﬁ,nancial need.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Agnes Scott College
Contact information
|Office
|Office of Admission, Decatur, GA
|Phone
|(404) 471-6414
|Website
|http://www.agnesscott.edu/admission/financial-aid/agnes-scott-scholarships.html#goizueta
|admission@agnesscott.edu