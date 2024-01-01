Featured scholarship
Graduate Research Award
Applicant must be attending an accredited institution in North America. Award is to recognize and encourage excellence in the sciences and technologies of interest to the American Vacuum Society. Selection is based upon research and academic excellence.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Vacuum Society
Contact information
|Office
|New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 248-0200
|Website
|http://www.avs.org/Awards-Recognition/National-Student-Awards/Graduate-Research-Award
