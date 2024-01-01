Featured scholarship
Hanfmann and Mellink Fellowship Program
Applicant must have completed the Ph.D. or be a candidate for M.A. or Ph.D. degrees. The eligible archaeological fields include pre-history, protohistory, ancient Near Eastern, Anatolian, Greek and Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman. Selection based on excellence in promise and excellence in achievement. Applicant must demonstrate proficiency in the language of the host institution.
Amount$45,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: up to 3.0
Sponsor
American Research Institute in Turkey (ARIT)
Contact information
|Office
|American Research Institute in Turkey, Philadelphia, PA
|Phone
|(215) 898-3474
|Website
|http://ccat.sas.upenn.edu/ARIT/hanfmann_fellowship.html
|leinwand@sas.upenn.edu