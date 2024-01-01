Featured scholarship
Harold E. Ennes/Robert Greenberg Scholarship
Applicant must have a career interest in the technical aspects of broadcasting and must be recommended by two members of the SBE. Preference is given to SBE members and applicants who are employed at least part-time in broadcast engineering. Recipient must submit 400- to 500-word technical paper on broadcast engineering topic at end of award term.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE)
Contact information
|Office
|c/o Society of Broadcast Engineers, Indianapolis, IN
|Phone
|(317) 846-9000
|Website
|http://www.sbe.org/sections/edu_ennes_scholarships.php
