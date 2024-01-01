Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Harriet and Leon Pomerance Fellowship
Applicant must be a United States or Canadian citizen or permanent resident, or be actively pursuing an advanced degree at a North American college or university. Fellowship is to support an individual project related to Aegean Bronze Age archaeology. Preference is given to candidates whose project requires travel to the Mediterranean.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Archaeological Institute of America
Contact information
|Office
|656 Beacon Street, 4th Floor, Boston, MA
|Phone
|(617) 353-4184
|Website
|http://www.archaeological.org/grants/704
|LSparks@aia.bu.edu