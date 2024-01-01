Featured scholarship
Helen Tronvold Norwegian Folk High School Scholarship
Applicant must be the current member of the Sons of Noway, or be the child or grandchild of a current member. Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 23 and must have completed high school in the United States and have been accepted by a specific Norwegian Folk High School. Selection is based upon statement of cross-cultural education goals, academic potential, letters of recommendation, essay, involvement in Sons of Norway or community activities, and financial need.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Sons of Norway Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|1455 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN
|Phone
|(612) 827-3611
|Website
|https://www.sofn.com/foundation/scholarships/
|foundation@sofn.com