Helen Tronvold Norwegian Folk High School Scholarship

Applicant must be the current member of the Sons of Noway, or be the child or grandchild of a current member. Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 23 and must have completed high school in the United States and have been accepted by a specific Norwegian Folk High School. Selection is based upon statement of cross-cultural education goals, academic potential, letters of recommendation, essay, involvement in Sons of Norway or community activities, and financial need.

