Henry Luce Foundation/ACLS Dissertation Fellowship in American Art History

Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, be a Ph.D. candidate, have completed all requirements for the Ph.D. except the dissertation, and have a dissertation topic focused on the history of visual arts of the U.S. Applicant must be enrolled at a U.S. institution. Applications must be submitted through the ACLS Online Fellowship Application system (OFA). OFA is accessible through the Fellowship and Grant Programs section of the web site.

Amount $20,000.00

