Henry Luce Foundation/ACLS Dissertation Fellowship in American Art History
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, be a Ph.D. candidate, have completed all requirements for the Ph.D. except the dissertation, and have a dissertation topic focused on the history of visual arts of the U.S. Applicant must be enrolled at a U.S. institution. Applications must be submitted through the ACLS Online Fellowship Application system (OFA). OFA is accessible through the Fellowship and Grant Programs section of the web site.
Amount$20,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS)
Contact information
|Office
|New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 697-1505
|Website
|http://www.acls.org/programs/american-art/
|grants@acls.org