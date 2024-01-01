Featured scholarship
Herbert Hoover Uncommon Student Award
Applicant must be a junior in an Iowa high school or home school program who plans to attend a two- or four-year college or university. Selection is based upon project proposals and letters of recommendation. Approximately 15 juniors are chosen to participate and then complete their projects over the summer between their junior and senior year. In the fall of their senior year they make presentations about their projects at the Hoover Presidential Library Museum in West Branch, Iowa. Recipients must attend an expense-paid weekend in June at the Hoover Historical Complex in West Branch and presentation day in October.
Amount$6,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Herbert Hoover Presidential Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 696, West Branch, IA
|Phone
|(319) 643-5327
|Website
|http://www.hooverpresidentialfoundation.org/uncommon-student.php
|delene.mcconnaha@hooverassociation.org