Horatio Alger National Scholarship
Applicant must be enrolled as a full-time high school senior in the United States who is progressing normally toward graduation in the upcoming spring/summer and plans to enter a college in the United States no later than the fall following graduation. Applicant must demonstrate critical financial need ($55,000 or lower adjusted gross family income), involvement in co-curricular/community service activities, and minimum 2.0 GPA required.
Amount$25,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Horatio Alger Association
Contact information
|Office
|99 Canal Center Plaza, Alexandria, VA
|Phone
|(706) 684-9444
|Website
|https://scholars.horatioalger.org/about-our-scholarship-programs/national-scholarships/
|association@horatioalger.com