Huntington Fellowships
Applicant must hold a Ph.D. or equivalent or be a doctoral candidate at dissertation stage. Selection is based upon the value of the project, the ability of the applicant, and the degree to which special strengths of the library will be utilized. Recipients are expected to be in residence throughout their tenure.
Amount$12,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens
Contact information
|Office
|1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA
|Phone
|(626) 405-2194
|Website
|http://huntington.org/fellowships/
|cpowell@huntington.org