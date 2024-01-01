Featured scholarship
In-State Collegiate Scholar
Applicant must be an in-state first-time freshman student with a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and a minimum composite ACT score between 28 and 29 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1250-1320).
Amount$3,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 3.5
Sponsor
University of Alabama
Contact information
|Office
|University of Alabama Scholarships, Tuscaloosa, AL
|Phone
|(205) 348-1556
|Website
|http://scholarships.ua.edu
|financialaid@ua.edu