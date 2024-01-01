Featured scholarship
ISPE Foundation Scholarship
Applicant and parents/legal guardians must be residents of Indiana and be attending an Indiana college or university or commuting daily to a school outside of Indiana. Applicant must have accrued the minimum of one-half the credits or credit hours required for an undergraduate ABET accredited engineering degree. Applicant may not be the legal dependent of any member of the Committee or Chapter Officers or Committeemen processing the applications.
Amount$750.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Indiana Society of Professional Engineers Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 20806, Indianapolis, IN
|Phone
|(317) 636-4682
|Website
|http://www.indspe.org/scholarships.html
|hdungan@hntb.com