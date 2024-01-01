Featured Easy apply

J. Franklin Jameson Fellowship in American History

Applicant must hold a Ph.D. or equivalent degree and have received the degree within the past seven years, not having published or have accepted for publication a book-length historical work. Applicant's project must be in American history and be one for which the general and special collections of the Library of Congress offer unique research support, statement substantiating this relationship is required. Fellowship will be awarded for at least two, but no more than three months, to spend in full-time residence at the Library of Congress, working space provided by the Library of Congress. Fellowship will not be awarded to complete a doctoral dissertation.

Amount $5,000.00

