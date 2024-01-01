Featured Easy apply

James and Mary Dawson and Donald Malcolm MacArthur Scholarship

Applicant must be a Scot coming from Scotland to the U.S. for graduate work and must plan to enroll full-time. Applicant must be able to cite his or her Scottish descent and submit a statement of plans and goals. Applicant must have a meritorious academic record and demonstrate financial need. Special attention is given to work that will demonstrably contribute to enhanced knowledge of Scottish history or culture, and preference is given to those pursuing scientific and engineering degrees.

Amount - Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information