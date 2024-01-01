Featured Easy apply

James C. Basile Scholarship

Applicant must be a Ventura County Resident, demonstrate financial need, have a 3.0 GPA and be enrolled in a public college or university in California. Preference for students from schools in Simi Valley or Moorpark, or for Ventura County students who are physically or visually impaired, or for Ventura County students who have had one or both parents killed or disabled while engaged in services as a fire fighter or law enforcement provider.

