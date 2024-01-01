Featured Easy apply

James D. Phelan Literary Award

Applicant must be between 20 and 35 years of age by deadline and have been born in the state of California, but need not be a current resident. Applicant must submit a literary work-in-progress: fiction, nonfiction, prose, poetry, or drama. Nonfiction writers who are not recipients of the award may be considered for the $1,000 Special Award for Nonfictional Prose. No separate application is required for the special award.

Amount - Apply Now

Enligibility

Age:

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information