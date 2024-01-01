Featured scholarship
James H. Dunn, Jr. Memorial Fellowship
Applicant must have completed an undergraduate degree in the U.S. prior to starting the internship. Selection is based upon academic honors, community or public service, extracurricular activities, and leadership ability. Placement primarily in Springfield with limited placements in Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Sponsor
Governor's Office of the State of Illinois
Contact information
|Office
|503 Stratton Office Building, Springfield, IL
|Phone
|(217) 524-1381
|Website
|https://www.illinois.gov/gov/about/opportunities/
|lru@ilga.gov