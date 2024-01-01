Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Jerome M. Sullivan Research Fund
In general, proposals for either applied clinical research or basic research in respiratory care and cardiopulmonary medicine will be considered. This will include research studies in the theory and practice of respiratory care and respiratory care management and education. A respiratory care practitioner must be designated as principal investigator or co-principal investigator. Award amount depends on quality of proposals and discretion of ARCF Board of Trustees.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Respiratory Care Foundation (ARCF)
Contact information
|Office
|9425 North MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 100, Irving, TX
|Phone
|(972) 243-2272
|Website
|http://www.arcfoundation.org/awards/
|info@arcfoundation.org